Prosecutors seek to seize assets of ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli

NEW YORK (AP) — The government wants to seize Martin Shkreli’s one-of-a-kind Wu-Tang Clan album.

The album that the jailed former pharmaceutical CEO has boasted he bought for $2 million is on a list of assets that prosecutors argue Shkreli should forfeit after his securities fraud conviction earlier this year.

In a letter filed this week in Brooklyn federal court, prosecutors told a judge that Shkreli is on the hook for $7.3 million.

Along with the Wu-Tang Clan album, they say he should give up $5 million in cash in a brokerage account, a Picasso painting and other valuables.

Shkreli’s lawyer said on Friday that his client would fight the government’s demand.

Dubbed “Pharma Bro,” Shkreli is perhaps best known for hiking up the price of a life-saving drug and for trolling his critics on social media.

