Rainbow crosswalks claimed as hazard will remain for now

FILE In this June 24, 2017 file photo, pedestrians use the rainbow crosswalks at the corner of North Limestone Street and Short Street during the 10th annual Lexington Pride Festival at the Robert F. Stephens Courthouse Plaza in Lexington, Ky. The city will keep its rainbow-colored crosswalks while it investigates why federal government officials say the gesture honoring the LGBTQ community is a safety hazard. Environmental Quality and Public Works Commissioner Dowell Hoskins-Squire said Tuesday, Nov. 28, that the crosswalks at a prominent downtown intersection will remain as the city conducts more research, as other cities with similar crosswalks have not received such requests for removal. (Alex Slitz/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, File)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky city will keep its rainbow-colored crosswalks while it investigates why federal government officials say the gesture honoring the LGBTQ community is a safety hazard.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports Environmental Quality and Public Works Commissioner Dowell Hoskins-Squire told the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council on Tuesday that the crosswalks at a prominent downtown intersection will remain as the city conducts more research, as other cities with similar crosswalks have not received such requests for removal.

A Federal Highway Administration official sent a Nov. 13 letter to Mayor Jim Gray asking the city to remove the crosswalks, calling them distracting.

Hoskins-Squire says she has yet to send an official response to the letter. She also said there hasn’t been an uptick in accidents since the crosswalks were installed in June.

