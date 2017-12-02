Investigators trying to determine cause of fatal fire

By Published:

FRANKLIN TWP, OH (WCMH) — A South Hilltop family is trying to cope after a young boy died in a house fire early Friday morning.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the 1600 block of Humphrey Avenue around 6:27am Friday on the report of a fire. The Franklin Township Fire Department is trying to pinpoint the cause of the fire that left the 4-year-old boy dead.

The boy’s mother was also taken to an area hospital in serious condition with smoke inhalation and burns. The boy’s grandmother was also hospitalized. She is in stable condition.

Virgil Collins, the family’s next-door neighbor, attempted to rescue the boy who was trapped in the rear of the house.

“This girl came over and knocked on the door, my neighbor. She said, ‘My house is on fire!’ I went and sent her in to get grandma. I said, ‘You get your mom out and I’ll look for the baby.’ I went around the back. I hollered. No answer,” he said. “I kicked the door. No answer.”

By the time emergency crews arrived, the entire house was engulfed in flames.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire. Officials have not released the identity of the boy at this time.

