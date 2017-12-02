Judge: Mom charged with killing two children is competent

DAYTON, OH (AP) — A judge in Dayton says a woman charged with fatally shooting two of her children is presently competent to stand trial.

The Dayton Daily News reports that the judge ruled last month after reviewing a psychiatric report.

Dayton police say 30-year-old Claudena Helton confessed to shooting 8-year-old daughter Khmorra and 6-year-old son Kaiden in the head in May to “save them from the evils of the world.” A third child helped drag their bodies outside the home. Police say Helton was naked and in a trance-like state when she was arrested.

Other reports concerning Helton’s plea of not guilty by reason of insanity to aggravated murder charges haven’t been completed.

Helton’s attorney asked for a continuance on Friday.

The psychiatric report can also be used in cases not involving insanity pleas.

