No. 8 Buckeyes set to take on No. 3 Wisconsin in Big 10 Championship

(AP Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WCMH) — As preparations for the Big 10 Championship get underway in Indianapolis, all eyes are on Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett and his knee.

Barrett was injured by a cameraman on the sideline of last week’s OSU vs Michigan game. Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer confirmed Barrett underwent minor knee surgery on Sunday and addressed whether or not the quarterback would play against Wisconsin.

“I’ve had a player do it before, was scoped earlier in the week and played, and then I’ve had others that can’t,” Meyer said. “He’s been very positive. It takes a rare individual to be able to [play after surgery] because there’s a pain threshold.”

If Barrett cannot start, or even if he has to come out of the game at some point, Ohio State has a new level of confidence in their backup quarterback, Dwayne Haskins.

Haskins brought the Buckeyes back from a 17-point deficit during Saturday’s game against Michigan. The Buckeyes ended up defeating that team up north 31-20.

Regardless of whether Barrett plays or Haskins gets the nod, the Buckeyes are in it to win it.

