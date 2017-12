COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is now in stable condition after being hit by a vehicle in North Linden, according to Columbus Police.

It happened around 10:38pm Saturday near the intersection of East Weber Road and Howey Road.

Police reported that one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was later upgraded to stable condition.

Officers on scene tell NBC4 the person struck was driving a go-cart when they were hit.

The driver involved did not stay on scene.