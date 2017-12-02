Pedestrian killed in hit and run in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after a hit and run in southeast Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were dispatched to the intersection of Refugee Road and Tennyson Boulevard around 6:07am Saturday on the report of a pedestrian struck. When officers arrived, they found one person who had been struck by a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dispatchers with Columbus Police say the incident was reported as a hit and run. No vehicle description is available at this time.

