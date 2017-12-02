Suspect arrested after eight hour standoff with police

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was arrested after an eight-hour standoff Friday, according to Columbus Police.

Officers were called to a home on Waterfall Way on the report of a domestic dispute around 3:25pm.

When officers arrived, the victim said that her ex-boyfriend threatened her with a gun.

Police made contact with the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Joshua Behn. Behn said he’d shoot at the officers if they didn’t leave and refused to surrender.

The SWAT team was notified of the barricade situation.

When SWAT arrived, Behn fired multiple rounds inside the home.

After eight hours with no cooperation, the SWAT team entered the home. Behn was taken into custody without incident.

Columbus police noted this is the suspect’s second SWAT standoff.