U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Dustin Boardman

Boardman is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation.

Boardman is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 210 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

Rylown Cooper

Cooper is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Cooper is described as a black male, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Najmuddeen Salaam

Salaam is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking in drugs.

Salaam is described as a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and is bald.

Richard Taylor-Hollingsworth

Taylor-Hollingsworth is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for aggravated robbery.

Taylor-Hollingsworth is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and weighing 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.