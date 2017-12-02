VIDEO: Nanny chases down package thief as getaway car takes off

By Published:

OLYMPIA, WA (WCMH) — Package thieves frequently make headlines during the holiday season, but one Washington nanny wasn’t afraid to fight back when she caught the suspect red-handed, and the entire incident was caught on camera.

Kate Anderson was at the residence where the attempted theft took place. She said she was watching the homeowners’ one-year-old boy and was unable to answer the door when a package arrived. Anderson said the alleged thief showed up less than 10 minute later.

“It was every intense,” Anderson told KCPQ. She saw a woman pick up the package from the front door and decided to chase after her.

“I continued to run and [was shouting] like, ‘Hey, you’re not a nice person! I see you and you’re stealing from me,’” Anderson said.

The getaway car was driving slowly by the home with the door open and when the woman tried to get inside, the driver of the car stepped on the gas and took off. The woman fell to the ground, and Anderson said she kept her there.

“That’s when she was literally like, ‘I was just checking your address,’ and I was like, ‘No girl, I just caught you stealing something,’” Anderson said.

Police showed up approximately eight minutes later and arrested the woman.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s