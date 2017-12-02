VIDEO: Nanny chases down package thief as getaway car takes off

OLYMPIA, WA (WCMH) — Package thieves frequently make headlines during the holiday season, but one Washington nanny wasn’t afraid to fight back when she caught the suspect red-handed, and the entire incident was caught on camera.

Kate Anderson was at the residence where the attempted theft took place. She said she was watching the homeowners’ one-year-old boy and was unable to answer the door when a package arrived. Anderson said the alleged thief showed up less than 10 minute later.

“It was every intense,” Anderson told KCPQ. She saw a woman pick up the package from the front door and decided to chase after her.

“I continued to run and [was shouting] like, ‘Hey, you’re not a nice person! I see you and you’re stealing from me,’” Anderson said.

The getaway car was driving slowly by the home with the door open and when the woman tried to get inside, the driver of the car stepped on the gas and took off. The woman fell to the ground, and Anderson said she kept her there.

“That’s when she was literally like, ‘I was just checking your address,’ and I was like, ‘No girl, I just caught you stealing something,’” Anderson said.

Police showed up approximately eight minutes later and arrested the woman.