Duo spends $4,500 minutes after stealing credit card

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — Police are looking for two people who went on a major shopping spree with stolen credit cards.

Surveillance cameras caught the man and woman as they treated themselves to an early Christmas present — totaling more than $4,500 — during a pair of purchases in the Dublin area.

The couple used the stolen cards on Nov. 18 at Bed Bath & Beyond, at 3708 W. Dublin-Granville Road, where they bought $3,550 in items. They then went next door to REI, at 6424 Sawmill Road, where they spent another $971.

Police have determined the card was stolen from a woman’s wallet at about 1pm that day at the nearby Trader Joe’s, at 6355 Sawmill Road. Investigators are asking for help identifying the couple.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.