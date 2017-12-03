Man arrested for drawing threatening picture on student’s homework

MEXICO BEACH, FL (WCMH) — Deputies in Gulf County, Florida have arrested a man accused of drawing a “disturbing” picture on an elementary school student’s homework assignment.

According to the sheriff’s office, the drawing “depicted a school house on fire, a person running from the school on fire and several others standing in a line being shot by an individual. The image included two people on the ground in what appeared to be a pool of blood. The words, ‘Pew, Pew, Pew,’ were written next to the person with the gun.”

Sheriff Mike Harrison said 33-year-old Robert Paul Alexander Edwards was arrested and charged with writing a threat to kill or do bodily injury.

The sheriff’s office said there is no reason to believe Edwards would carry out the threat.

“Our country has been affected one too many times with horrific school tragedies. We take matters like this very seriously,” Harrison said in a press release.