Max’s Mission: Basset Hound Peanut, 8, would make perfect pet for first-time dog owners

By and Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max stopped by Columbus Dog Connection to meet Peanut, an 8-year-old svelte Basset Hound from Florida.

Peanut’s story is a heartbreaking one. His family made the difficult decision to surrender him when they became homeless because they didn’t want him living outside.

Peanut’s foster parents say he’s a great dog and very calm. He loves to go on walks and play with toys. He also had a great time playing with Max.

If you’re a first-time dog owner or would like an easy-to-care-for dog, Peanut would be perfect for you. For more information about adopting him, visit www.columbusdogconnection.com. To learn more about Max’s Mission, check out Hattie’s Facebook page and follow Max’s adventures on Instagram.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s