Max’s Mission: Basset Hound Peanut, 8, would make perfect pet for first-time dog owners

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week, Hattie and Max stopped by Columbus Dog Connection to meet Peanut, an 8-year-old svelte Basset Hound from Florida.

Peanut’s story is a heartbreaking one. His family made the difficult decision to surrender him when they became homeless because they didn’t want him living outside.

Peanut’s foster parents say he’s a great dog and very calm. He loves to go on walks and play with toys. He also had a great time playing with Max.

If you’re a first-time dog owner or would like an easy-to-care-for dog, Peanut would be perfect for you. For more information about adopting him, visit www.columbusdogconnection.com. To learn more about Max’s Mission, check out Hattie’s Facebook page and follow Max’s adventures on Instagram.