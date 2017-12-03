Ohio State releases ticket information for Cotton Bowl

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) — The Big Ten champion Ohio State Buckeyes will play in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 against Pac-12 champion Southern California.

The university released information Sunday on how fans can get tickets.

Students, parents, faculty, and staff, click here for tour packages and pricing from OSU. Package pricing varies.

Fans, click here to submit a request to purchase tickets through OSU’s athletic department. Tickets are $165 including service charge. After season ticket holders, faculty, staff, and students get tickets, public sales will begin with those on the waiting list.

Priority ordering for donor groups, season ticket holders, and Varsity O Football members is still ongoing at http://go.osu.edu/PriorityCottonBowlTix, and will conclude Dec. 6 at 5 p.m.