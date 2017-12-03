Ohio State will face USC in Cotton Bowl

By Published:
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer watches the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Wisconsin, Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

DALLAS (AP) — Ohio State is returning to the stadium where the Buckeyes won the first College Football Playoff championship under the current system.

The Big Ten-champion Buckeyes will play in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 29 against Pac-12 champion Southern California. That is a matchup of 11-2 teams that have played each other in the Rose Bowl seven times.

In 2014, the first season of the four-team CFP, Ohio State made it to the national championship game and beat Oregon 42-20 at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys that has hosted the Cotton Bowl since the 2009 season.

Ohio State and USC have both played in the Cotton Bowl only once before, both when the game was played in historic Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.

USC beat Texas Tech 55-14 at the Cotton Bowl on New Year’s Day 1995. Ohio State won 28-12 over Texas A&M on New Year’s Day 1987.

GALLERY: Buckeyes win Big Ten championship

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s