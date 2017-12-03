One person in stable condition after east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person was injured in a shooting in east Columbus late Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Brookway Road in east Columbus around 11:08am on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person with a gunshot wound.

According to Columbus Police, the victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time.

