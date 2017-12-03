One person killed in early morning fire in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after an early morning fire in north Columbus.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1100 block of Vinewood Drive around 4:54am Sunday. When firefighters arrived, flames were showing from the home.

According to Battalion Chief Steve Martin, the occupants of the home told firefighters that everyone had evacuated from the residence. Firefighters contained the fire and upon preforming a secondary sweep of the structure, they found one person inside.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Battalion Chief Martin said there is no information about the identity of the victim at this time.

