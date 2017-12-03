One person killed in early morning fire in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after an early morning fire in north Columbus.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 1100 block of Vinewood Drive around 4:54am Sunday. When firefighters arrived, flames were showing from the home.
According to Battalion Chief Steve Martin, the occupants of the home told firefighters that everyone had evacuated from the residence. Firefighters contained the fire and upon preforming a secondary sweep of the structure, they found one person inside.
The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
Battalion Chief Martin said there is no information about the identity of the victim at this time.
Vinewood Drive fatal fire
Vinewood Drive fatal fire x
Latest Galleries
-
Newton Diagon Alley
-
Columbus Blue Jackets vs Montreal Canadiens
-
Converted missile silo listed as luxury stay on Airbnb
-
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Charlotte Hornets
-
PHOTOS: Columbus Zoo Wildlights
-
PHOTOS: Recalled Greek foods
-
PHOTOS: Tearful meeting for pair forever linked by face transplant
-
PHOTOS: Emotional Support Squirrel
-
Suspect photos
-
Suspect photos
Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.