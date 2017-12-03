One person taken to the hospital after explosion in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was taken to the hospital after the report of an explosion, according to the Columbus Fire Department.

It happened around 4:40pm at a home in the 1300 block of Lenore Avenue.

Crews were called to the report of an explosion, caused by pressure, that blew out all four walls of the garage.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin said one person was transported to The OSU Wexner Medical Center in stable condition.

Investigators are on scene trying to determine what caused the fire. Martin says they’re trying to determine if the explosion was caused by natural, gas, gasoline or propane.

The home was not affected in the incident.