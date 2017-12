PORTAGE CO., OH (WCMH) — A pilot is dead after a plane crashed into the back deck of a home in northeast Ohio, WKYC reports.

It happened around 5:34 in the area of Nicodemus Road in Portage County, Ohio.

WKYC reports the plane is described as an orange single-engine, experimental plane out of the Portage County Airport.

The pilot was the only person on board.

The homeowners were not home when the crash occurred.

No other details were immediately available.