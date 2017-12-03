United Airlines takes sick children on Fantasy Flight to North Pole

CHICAGO, IL (WCMH) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and that is especially true for a group of children who were able to visit Santa’s home.

United Airlines flew more than 100 Chicago-area children who are former or current patients of Lurie Children’s Hospital and Advocate hospitals to the “North Pole” on the annual Fantasy Flight. Many of the children are fighting cancer and other serious childhood diseases. According to WGN, the children had breakfast, got to meet their favorite superheroes and Disney characters and then boarded the plane — dubbed Santa 1 — and took off for the North Pole.

When they arrived, it was Santa Claus himself meeting the flight.

United Airlines has been flying children to Santa’s home for 35 years. This year, 11 flights ushered children affected by illness, poverty and special needs to a winter wonderland to enjoy a bit of holiday magic for themselves.

