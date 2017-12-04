Annual Firefighters for Kids toy drive expected to help more than 6,000 families

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive started 40 years ago and helped 25 families. This year, all the toys are expected to help more than 6,000 families.

Founder Mike Mullins says he is overwhelmed to see how much this project has grown through the years, “Columbus is a really giving community. So we get a lot of response from them and you can see from the amount of toys and you’ll see at the drive at NBC 4 on Saturday how big it’s gotten. And it’s been really nice to see this happen.”

Thousands of toys will be going to children from newborns to age 12. One category where items are needed most is newborns – so teething rings, sippy cups and diapers.

“We’ve come to a point of a different need where children of a particular age need particular things,” said Mullins.

Mullins says another age group where toys are needed is boys and girls ages 10 to 12.

“Things that would be age appropriate for those kids but this is one of our sparse categories,” said Mullins.

“It’s really a good feeling to help these people. And people that donate get the same feeling,” says Mullins.

All unwrapped toys then get placed into a bag and each child will have at least 5 presents to open up on Christmas morning.

The Firefighters for Kids Toy Drive will be held on Saturday, December 9th, 2017 at the NBC 4 studios at 3165 Olentangy River Road from 8am to 3pm.

You can bring unwrapped toys or make a monetary donation over the phone to our Call 4 Phone Bank.