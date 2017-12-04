Body of missing autistic 4-year-old found in Florida pond

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (WFLA) – A US Marshal made a sad discovery in the search for a missing autistic 4-year-old girl.

The US Marshal was part of a search team who was looking for the girl.

Around 11 p.m. on Sunday, the Marshal spotted what he believed to be a small human body while searching a retention pond in a kayak.

The pond is located at Southwest Hallmark Street and Southwest Abacus Avenue.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Dive Team responded to the location just before 1:00 am on Monday.

The dive team located and removed the body of missing 4-year-old, Chelsea Noel, from the retention pond.

A Florida Missing Child Alert was issued for the girl at 1:24 a.m. on Sunday.

Noel, who was non-verbal, vanished while in her nightgown. She was last seen alive in the 4600 block of Southwest Keats Street in Port St. Lucie.

Officials from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement assisted in the search for the girl, going door-to-door in the area and looking through vacant lots and ponds.