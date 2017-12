REYNOLDSBURG, OH (WCMH) — Crews are trying to determine a cause of a fire after it severely damaged a home Monday morning.

First responders were called out to the fire just after midnight Dec. 4 on Mulligan Court.

Police told NBC4 the fire started in the garage, destroying two cars, before it spread to the home.

The family was able to make it out safely and is being assisted by the Red Cross.