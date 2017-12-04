Church gives free pair of shoes to every student at elementary school in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Monday night at Parkmoor Elementary School in Columbus was like a cross between early Christmas and a visit from the elves who helped the shoemaker.

Volunteers from Rock City Church delivered on a promise to provide a brand new pair of shoes of every one of the 350 students at the school.

“It is such a blessing to our school.  Our students have been excited from the beginning of the day until the end,” said Principal Charmaine Campbell. “They’ve been on edge all day and waiting for this time to come and now that it’s here everyone is excited to get their foot measured and to get their new pair of shoes.”

Rock City Church will be giving out shoes at some other local schools, donating 2,500 pairs in all.

