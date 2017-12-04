Columbus police searching for west Columbus bank robber

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a man who robbed a west Columbus Chase Bank Monday afternoon.

It happened around 12:10pm at the Chase Bank at 3100 West Broad Street.

According to Columbus police, the suspect passed a note to the teller demanding cash. Police said he then made threats to shoot the teller.

No weapon was seen.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male in his mid-20s. He stood between 5’5” and 5’6” and weighed between 120 and 135 pounds. He has dark thick hair, which could have been a wig.

He was wearing a black and white Chicago Bulls hat with a flat bill, a dark hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on this crime or the identity of the suspect(s) is asked to contact Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or to remain anonymous, contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s