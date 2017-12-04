Columbus police searching for west Columbus bank robber

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a man who robbed a west Columbus Chase Bank Monday afternoon.

It happened around 12:10pm at the Chase Bank at 3100 West Broad Street.

According to Columbus police, the suspect passed a note to the teller demanding cash. Police said he then made threats to shoot the teller.

No weapon was seen.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described the suspect as a white or Hispanic male in his mid-20s. He stood between 5’5” and 5’6” and weighed between 120 and 135 pounds. He has dark thick hair, which could have been a wig.

He was wearing a black and white Chicago Bulls hat with a flat bill, a dark hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information on this crime or the identity of the suspect(s) is asked to contact Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665 or to remain anonymous, contact Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.