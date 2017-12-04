Country star Jason Aldean, wife Brittany Kerr welcome son after tragedy

By Published:

NASHVILLE, TN (WFLA) – Country star Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr have welcomed their first child.

Memphis Aldean came into the world on Friday weighing in at 9 pounds and five ounces. The baby was born in Nashville.

“So blessed today to see my little man come into the world,” Jason captioned an Instagram photo of his newest bundle of joy. “In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what its all about.”

The news comes two months after the deadly mass shooting that broke out while Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

In her own post, Kerr Aldean, 30, added, “Memphis Aldean Williams💙 Born today at 1:29 p.m. weighing 9lbs 5oz 🙈🙌🏼 There are truly no words for the love we feel🙏🏼 Thanks for the amazing support Jason and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging … HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!”

