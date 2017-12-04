Dayton mother of six disappears, family pleads for answers

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – The search is underway for a missing mother of six, and her family is opening up about her disappearance for the first time.

It’s been nearly two weeks and still no sign of 28-year-old Destinie Williams. Her disappearance is similar to the cases of six other women who’ve all disappeared within a 35-mile radius over recent months. Her family is pleading with the public for answers.

“She’s never went a day without calling me,” Destinie Williams’ mother Birdie Lawson said. “Or calling my mother.”

Lawson is trying make sense of her daughter’s disappearance.

“Some days are harder than others,” Lawson said. “Because then you have to tell the 5 girls, why isn’t my mom here for Thanksgiving. She wasn’t there and it was just rough.”

Williams is a mother of six girls. One of them is a newborn. Destinie gave birth to Chloe on November 5. Fifteen days later she went missing.

Birdie: “We’re driving around the streets seeing if we can see her anywhere. We don’t see her nowhere. I just don’t know. The fear of not knowing is the worst part.”

Jordan: “Do you have any idea about what may have happened to her?”

Birdie: “None.”

Destinie’s cell phone–something her mother says she couldn’t live without–was found the day she went missing by a postman on Preston Street near Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton. Two days later, the car she was last seen in was found on Sandhurst Drive near Merrimac Avenue in Dayton.

Lawson says she last spoke with Destinie on phone. She says Destine was on her way to the methadone to get help for addiction issues.

“She had been a drug addict for five years,” Lawson said. “She had been clean for three months. She said she was tired of it and said she didn’t want to do it anymore. So she had been going to the methadone clinic for three months and she was doing really good.”

Lawson–says no matter what–she’ll never stop looking for her daughter.

“Just call Destinie,” Lawson said. “If you see this, please call. I’m begging you. We need to talk to you. We need to know you’re okay.”