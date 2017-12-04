Deputies: Armed domestic dispute streamed live on Facebook

By Published:

ORANGE COUNTY, FL (WESH) The Orange County Sheriff’s Office received calls from people, including relatives of the female, who were watching the Facebook live video.

They claimed the live video showed the woman’s boyfriend holding their infant and a gun, while the woman, who was the one streaming the incident, held a knife.

Deputies watched the live-stream as they headed to the scene. They say when they arrived, they found the woman, the infant and a 4-year-old child unharmed, but they could not locate the boyfriend.

After locking down the complex to make sure he couldn’t escape, they interviewed the woman and said she told them her boyfriend never actually threatened her with the gun.

Detectives ultimately determined no crime occurred so they ended the almost four hour lock down and left.

Dozens of residents who were stuck outside of the complex because of the incident expressed their anger.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s