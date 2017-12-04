First snowfall dates in Central Ohio

Columbus (WCMH) – It is looking more and more like we are closing in on our first measurable snowfall here in Central Ohio. It might be December, but we are actually already past our average date for our first measurable snowfall, that date is November 23rd.

Since 1931, we have had 5 times where the 1st measurable snow has yielded 4″ or more:

7.9″ December 3, 1957

6.2″ November 28, 1958

6.0″ November 17, 1980

4.7″ November 2, 1967

4.0″ December 5, 2007

Below is the data list since 1931 for the 1st measurable snowfall in Columbus:

We have had the earliest measurable snow on Oct 19th, and the latest was in 2015, when the first measurable didn’t occur until January of 2016. Below is a chart with all of the occurrences of our first measurable (0.1″ or greater) snowfall for each season. Notice there are two dates, November 29th & December 10th that have registered as our first snowfall date 5 times.

Here are the most common dates for the 1st measurable snowfall of the season:

5 times: November 29th

5 times: December 10th



4 times: November 21st

4 times: November 25th



3 times: November 3rd

3 times: November 11th

3 times: November 13th

3 times: November 18th

3 times: November 23rd

3 times: November 26th

3 times: November 28th

First Snow Date: Amount (inches) 11/27/1931 3.1 12/10/1932 3.6 11/8/1933 0.1 12/8/1934 1 11/29/1935 0.1 11/4/1936 3.5 11/18/1937 0.2 11/23/1938 0.3 12/3/1939 0.1 11/15/1940 0.2 11/9/1941 0.3 11/29/1942 2 11/10/1943 0.2 12/11/1944 1.5 11/22/1945 0.3 12/16/1946 0.4 11/25/1947 0.1 12/10/1948 1 12/8/1949 0.1 11/23/1950 1.1 11/1/1951 0.2 11/29/1952 2.3 11/7/1953 0.4 10/31/1954 0.2 11/18/1955 0.5 11/21/1956 0.1 12/3/1957 7.9 11/28/1958 6.2 11/25/1959 0.1 11/29/1960 0.8 11/19/1961 1.2 10/25/1962 1.3 11/13/1963 1.1 11/29/1964 0.4 11/28/1965 0.2 11/2/1966 4.7 11/5/1967 0.1 11/9/1968 0.3 11/13/1969 0.9 11/15/1970 0.2 11/6/1971 1.8 11/26/1972 0.1 12/10/1973 0.4 11/13/1974 0.1 11/25/1975 0.1 11/21/1976 0.2 11/26/1977 0.1 11/26/1978 1 11/28/1979 0.1 11/17/1980 6 11/21/1981 0.1 12/10/1982 1 11/11/1983 0.5 11/18/1984 0.9 12/2/1985 0.1 11/11/1986 0.4 11/20/1987 0.1 11/6/1988 0.8 10/19/1989 0.4 12/4/1990 0.1 11/7/1991 0.2 11/5/1992 1.2 10/30/1993 3.6 12/10/1994 0.2 11/11/1995 0.1 11/9/1996 0.2 11/4/1997 6.5 12/16/1998 0.6 11/2/1999 1.1 11/14/2000 0.1 12/24/2001 0.1 11/22/2002 0.3 11/24/2003 0.1 11/25/2004 0.1 11/23/2005 1.4 11/20/2006 0.1 12/5/2007 4 11/17/2008 0.8 12/18/2009 0.8 12/1/2010 0.2 12/17/2011 0.4 10/30/2012 0.6 11/11/2013 0.3 11/16/2014 0.1 1/10/2016 (winter 15-16) 1 12/9/2016 0.4 Average (Date) 23-Nov Average (snow) 1.0″ Most Frequent (1st snow) 0.1″ Highest 7.9″ Earliest 10/19/1989 Latest 1/10/2016

If you ever have questions about the first snow, snow, winter weather, or any other weather, email me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave