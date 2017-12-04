Franklin Co. commissioners considering free spay/neuter program for low-income families

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Did you know that one female dog and her offspring can produce 67,000 dogs in six years? That’s according to Franklin County commissioners who are expected to approve a new, free spay-neuter program for low-income pet owners on Tuesday.

According to Franklin Co., more than 86% of dogs that came into the shelter last year were not spayed or neutered. County commissioners said taxpayers spend millions of dollars on pet overpopulation each year and they’re hoping a new program will change that.

“Pet overpopulation is huge and the main reason is because a lot of pet owners want to do what’s right, but they don’t have the resources to get the animal sterilized,” said veterinarian at Rascal Animal Hospital Dr. Michelle Gonzalez.

She said a spay or neuter procedure can range anywhere from $200-$800 without a discount.

But, not getting your pet fixed can contribute to overpopulation, something Franklin Co. is currently dealing with.

“A lot of these animals are ending up in shelter and then the euthanasias are ridiculous because the shelters can’t have as many animals,” she said. “Even shelters that are no-kill have a problem with being able to adopt some of these animals. There’s problems with overcrowding and with overcrowding also comes diseases.”

Dogs can multiply fast. Dr. G said a female dog can have two litters per year.

“Let’s say a small litter just six puppies, that would be 12 puppies in a year, but then once those females get to be 6 months old they themselves can start procreating,” said Dr. G. “That’s when it starts multiplying, getting out of control.”

She said getting your dog spayed or neutered can also increase your pet’s overall health.

“It helps with some behavioral problems. It will also help with hormonal-induced issues. Females that are not sterilized, the vast majority of them will have mammary tumors. They will have infection of the uterus. With males they can get testicular cancers,” said Dr. G. “A lot of people say, ‘I don’t need to spay my dog because she’s not going to have any litters.’ Well, that’s not the only reason to do it. The health benefits are incredible.”

Commissioners will be voting on the free program on Tuesday morning. To be eligible, you either have to be on public assistance or have a household income at or below 150% poverty guidelines.