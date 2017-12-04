Man caught masturbating near OSU student at Ohio Union

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus man is behind bars after he was caught on tape masturbating on Ohio State’s campus.

According to court records, Lionel Belcher, 30, was recorded on closed-circuit video masturbating in the Ohio Union in close proximity to an OSU student around 1pm Monday. The original complaint states Belcher engaged in the act under his coat and admitted to doing so when speaking with the arresting officer.

Belcher was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Jail. He will be arraigned on public indecency charges in Franklin County Municipal Court Tuesday morning.