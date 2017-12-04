Motorcyclist killed in north Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A motorcyclist was killed after a crash on the city’s north side, Monday.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, emergency crews were called to the area of Morse and Sinclair roads on the report of a crash.

Officers say a motorcyclist was killed in the crash.

The ramp from I-71 southbound to Sinclair Road and the ramp from I-71 northbound to Morse Road are closed while police investigate.

