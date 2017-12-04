Patrol: Driver in fatal Ohio crash under influence of marijuana

XENIA, Ohio (AP) – The State Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old man who was driving a car that crashed and killed two teenage passengers in western Ohio was under the influence of marijuana.

Lt. Matt Schmenk of the patrol’s Xenia post says Trey Blevins has been charged in Greene County Common Pleas Court with aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol in the Aug. 20 crash. Schmenk said the Enon man was arrested over the weekend.

Court records don’t indicate an attorney for Blevins.

The patrol says Blevins lost control of the car, which hit a tree before rolling over. The crash killed 17-year-old David Waag and 15-year-old Connor Williams.

Troopers say Waag and Williams were in the back seat and weren’t wearing seat belts.

