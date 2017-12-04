Police: 11-year-old driving ATV crashes, killing 8-year-old

UNION TOWNSHIP, PA (AP) – Officials say an 8-year-old Pennsylvania girl riding in an all-terrain vehicle driven by an 11-year-old died when the vehicle crashed and flipped on its side.

Pennsylvania State Police said in an incident report Sunday the unnamed girl died after the vehicle tried to make a left turn on a gravel road at high speed in Tioga County.

Authorities say the vehicle flipped sideways, rotated completely and then tipped over, pinning the passengers.

Police say the 8-year-old and a 16-year-old girl were listed as passengers in the Arctic Cat vehicle, when it crashed on Friday. None of them were identified.

The 11-year-old and 16-year-old were transported to hospitals. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Police say all three were from Roaring Branch, Pennsylvania.

