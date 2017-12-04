Police: Hilltop shooting leaves one in life-threatening condition

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting in the Hilltop area that left one person in life-threatening condition.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 9:30am, Monday, officers were called to the area of S. Wayne Avnenue and Palmetto Street on the report of a shooting.

A male was transported to Mt. Carmel West Hospital in life-threatening condition.

No suspect information was available.

