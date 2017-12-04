Police: Man accused in Pennsylvania rape could have other victims

Police say the suspect used social media to lure his victims

By Published:

PITTSBURGH, PA (WCMH) — Polie are distributing the photo of a Pennsylvania rape suspect in hopes that more victims will come forward.

WPXI reported that Seth Mull, of Hellerton, Pa., was arrested and charged for luring women from across the United States. Police say he met his victims online through dating sites, then drugges and raped them.

A woman in Bethlehem, Pa. claims that Mull abducted and attacked her before forcing her to do cocaine and smoke crystal meth, WPXI reported.

According to the Northampton District Attorney’s Office, more than a dozen victims have come forward since Mull’s arrest.

“What we’re seeing here is a serial predator because we do believe there are more young girls that have been traumatized, raped, sexually assaulted, strangled, threatened, who may be in fear,” said Northampton District Attorney John Morganelli.

Prosecutors believe he could be linked to sex trafficking crimes across the country.

