COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are asking for help finding a stroke victim who went missing from the Hilltop area this weekend.

Columbus police said Bruce Keller walked away from his residence on Sunday. Officials said he has shown early signs of dementia.

Keller is described as a 62-year-old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 145 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Keller’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 614-645-4624 or 614-645-4545.