Steelers LB Ryan Shazier hurts back, taken off on cart

By Published:
Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier (50) is carted off the field after an apparent injury in the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)

CINCINNATI, OH (AP) — Steelers linebacker and former Buckeye Ryan Shazier has been hospitalized after hurting his back and being carted off the field early in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

Shazier tackled receiver Josh Malone in the legs, fell to the ground and grabbed the middle of his back. The 25-year-old was strapped to a backboard as a precaution and carted off the field. He was moving his arms on the field. The Steelers announced it was a back injury, and ESPN said on the broadcast that Shazier was taken to a hospital.

It’s a significant setback for one of the NFL’s top defenses. The Pro Bowler leads the team in tackles and has three interceptions.

 

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s