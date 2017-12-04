Swensons planning location in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Akron-based drive-in restaurant Swensons is planning its first Central Ohio location.

According to Columbus zoning documents, MG Rome Hilliard LLC proposes replacing a former bank branch at 7490 Sawmill Road with a Swensons drive-in.

Swensons was founded in Akron in 1934 and currently has locations in Akron, Kent, Montrose, Seven Hills, Canton and Jackson.

If approved by the Columbus Zoning Committee, the Columbus location will be its first in the area.

In an email to the city, Far Northwest Coalition President John Murley said, “We found the application to be compatible with the surrounding area and consistent with the development standards.”

The Far Northwest Coalition did ask that deliveries and collections occur prior to 9pm.