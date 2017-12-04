Vigil held for Central Ohio murder victims

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As the murder rate in Columbus continues to rise, Monday, Central Ohio families and friends of murder victims gathered to remember those they’ve lost and try to heal.

While most look forward to the holidays, many are just trying to get through them. Monday night, those survivors, who’ve lost someone in a homicide, met to mourn and call for a stop to the violence.

Beverlee Keels’ grandson Isaac was killed in an attempted robbery in central Ohio in 2014.

“We love you Isaac and we miss you. Merry Christmas, babe,” she said.

For the past few years, Keels has attended a candlelight memorial ceremony put on by the Central Ohio Chapter of Parents of Murdered Children and Other Survivors of Homicide Victims (POMC).

“We have all lost someone tragically and when someone says to you in this group I understand, they truly do understand, they don’t condemn, they don’t chastise,” she said.

Tracy Lane’s nephew William was killed 10 years ago. It’s a case she said has gone cold.

“I pray every day that justice will be served,” said Lane.

These grieving families just want the violence to stop. And, to help keep another family from being torn apart.

“When he was murdered, at his funeral, I asked they please put the guns down. It’s so easy to get a gun,” said Lane.

“I can’t even begin to imagine, to fathom what is going on in this world. I feel like a stranger sometimes,” said Keels.

As of Monday Columbus was on pace to have the deadliest year since 1991. 139 people died in homicides that year. 125 have been killed so far this year.