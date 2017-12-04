You paid for it: Cutting liquor taxes

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The cost to make your locally made libations may be about to go down.

The Senate’s version of the tax reform bill contains a tax break for small producers of spirits, wine and beer. It would create windfall of funds to local makers who could pass the savings onto you.

The Senate’s tax overhaul plan includes an across the board cut in excise taxes on booze, large brewers would see a small cut, but small local makers would see their taxes slashed in half or more.

“It would be almost life changing,” Brady Konya said, part-owner of Middle West Spirits in Columbus’ Short North. According to Konya Middle West Spirits is central Ohio’s first craft distillery since prohibition, and is all produced locally, “From bag to bottle, we focus on spirits with a distinctive sense of place,” Konya added.

The Senate’s current tax reform plan includes a provision that drops excise taxes for small producers from $13.70 per proof gallon too $2.70 per proof gallon. “It means hundreds of thousands of dollars immediately added to the bottom line, we would immediately turn around and hire with,” Konya said.

The tax cut inclusion is the work of Ohio Senator Rob Portman, who calls the move a job creator and a boost to small businesses.

Critics call the move dangerous, citing studies that show cutting these types of alcohol taxes results in more alcohol related deaths.

Supporters say the move modernizes US liquor laws and levels the playing field of the growing craft beverage market. “We really have been at a disadvantage,” Konya said.

A craft beverage market that has seen 61 craft breweries pop up in Ohio this year, but only a handful of craft distilleries.

“As long as you focus on responsibility and moderation I think there is a place for all of us to play,” Konya said.

The House of Representatives passed its tax overhaul plan last month. It does not include an excise cut for alcohol producers.

The two bills will need to be reconciled before a final version is sent to the President. Lawmakers hope to have something on the President’s desk by Christmas.