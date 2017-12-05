After sexual assault accusations, Danny Masterson written out of Netflix comedy

By Published:
Actor Danny Masterson arrives at Spike TV "Guy's Choice" awards in Culver City, Calif., on Saturday, June 5, 2010. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)

NEW YORK (AP) — Netflix says it has written actor Danny Masterson out of the comedy “The Ranch” with Los Angeles police investigating sexual assault claims against him that date back to the 2000s.

Masterson said Tuesday he was disappointed with the decision, saying that in the current climate people are presumed guilty the moment they are accused.

He has denied the allegations by three women that they were assaulted by him. Masterson is best known for his role on “That ’70s Show,” and he has worked with actor Ashton Kutcher and Debra Winger on the Netflix series.

Netflix said Monday was Masterson’s last day on the show, and production will resume next year without him.

