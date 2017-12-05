Caught on camera: Officer saves newborn baby’s life

SAVANNAH, GA (WSAV) A Georgia police officer is being hailed as a hero after saving the life of a choking newborn baby. It was all caught on an officer’s body camera.

Savannah-Chatham police officer, William Eng saved the 29-day-old baby’s life by racing up three flights of stairs and then performing CPR to restart her breathing.

Dramatic video from Eng’s body-worn camera shows the infant’s desperate mother, Tina Adkins, holding her unresponsive baby as he arrived.

Eng told The Savannah Morning News that he finally saw Bella move, “and I heard a little cry.” Then, he saw her eyes open and she began moving again.