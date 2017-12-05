Columbus police searching for missing 11-year-old

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since last night.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, 11-year-old Shania Hicks was last at about 8pm, Monday, at her home on the southeast side of the city.

Shania is described as a black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sweater and black leggings.

Anyone with information on Shania’s whereabouts is asked to call the CPD Missing Persons Unit at 614-645-4624.