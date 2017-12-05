Family, friends, teammates remember former Buckeye Terry Glenn

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s been two weeks since the former Ohio State star athlete Terry Glenn passed away. He died in a one-vehicle rollover crash.

On Tuesday many honored him at the service held at OSU’s Fawcett Center.

Terry Glenn’s family and friends say they want Glenn to be remembered for how much he loved kids in the community and how much he absolutely loved Columbus and his teammates.

“Just his overall presence. He’ll be sorely missed. The laughter the jokes, the stories, the times we shared will definitely be missed,” said Eddie George. “I mean he was one of the great ones. I mean you go back and look at his film. Every game that he played in he was a major factor.”

George said he had some great moments with Glenn during their playing days.

“Just hanging out, sharing some great times with him at the student union, parties, working out together you know we were roommates on all American tour so it was definitely one of those great moments,” said George.

Clifton Spinner is the Director of 83 Kids Foundation. He says Glenn started the foundation as a way to give back.

“He wanted to affect the lives of children who were in the foster care systems throughout the country, very similar to himself when he was growing up here in Columbus, Ohio after his mother was murdered at a very young age. He was basically raised in foster homes. He had done a tremendous amount of work in the short period of 1 1/2 years and he wanted to do some great things here in the city of Columbus as well,” said Spinner. “Wonderful man, a caring person, a loving father a great teammate just an overall good person big heart and a great smile I mean he has a personality that can fill up a room.”

Friends and family say Glenn’s legacy will live on with his 83 Kids Foundation that was so important to him and close to his heart.

To learn more about 83 Kids Foundation visit https://www.83kidsfdn.org/