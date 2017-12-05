Father crashes on way to hospital with 3-year-old who accidentally shot himself

Published:

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) A 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in Kentucky over the weekend, and as his father was rushing him to the hospital, he was in a car wreck.

First responders then took the child the rest of the way to the hospital.

Nathan Avery rushed down to the corner where the wreck was early to the sound of the man screaming for help.

“I helped out the little boy, he was shot in the chest. There was a bullet hole. I never thought I’d see that,” said Avery.

Police say the man’s son accidentally shot himself in the chest at their home in Old Louisville.

