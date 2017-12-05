Gloomy days ahead, the December treat!

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – After a nice start to the month with temperatures well above normal with highs in the 50s or better the first 5 days, payback is here!

Not only will the temperatures get significantly colder the next few days, and then lasting through at least next week, but we are also getting into the typical December pattern of forgetting what the sun looks like.

First off, it is important to note, 2017 has been a cloudy year!

We have had more cloudy days this year that in any time in the past six years. To make matters worse, our cloudiest month is just starting, and only 40% of the days so far in December have been cloudy. We should have no problem pushing that number into the 60% range.

Is it really cloudier in the Winter?

Looking at data from the past 6 years here is how the meteorological seasons break down on percentage of cloudy days:

51% Winter (December, January, February)

34% Spring (March, April, May)

19% Summer (June, July, August)

28% Fall (September, October, November)

So how much cloudier is December than all other months in the year?

The chart below answers that question. Typically around 60% or greater (5 yr average is 66%) of the month is cloudy. By contrast only about 10% (6 year average is 11%) of the month of August sees cloudy days.

Here is a breakdown of the number of “cloudy day” as recorded in the Climate records at the National Weather Service for Columbus, Ohio:

2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 JAN 21 12 14 13 16 17 50% FEB 14 10 9 9 14 11 39% MAR 14 15 14 10 19 10 44% APR 11 9 12 7 6 8 29% MAY 15 13 2 9 5 6 27% JUN 4 3 15 9 8 3 23% JUL 7 4 13 4 9 3 22% AUG 5 5 2 3 3 3 11% SEP 6 5 7 4 3 6 17% OCT 13 6 10 13 7 11 32% NOV 11 7 11 15 12 6 34% DEC 2* 21 20 21 18 22 66% 36% 30% 35% 32% 33% 29%

If you have any questions about clouds, climate, or any other weather questions, send them to me: dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave