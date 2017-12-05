Mother charged with OVI after overdosing with child in car

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman is facing OVI and child endangering charges after police say she overdosed on heroin while driving with her 19-month-old daughter.

According to Columbus police, someone reported an unresponsive woman behind the wheel of a car in the area of Stephens Drive West and Eakin Road around 6:23pm Sunday.

Officers said they found Christian Kirk, 28, and her 19-month-old daughter in the car, according to court documents.

According to police, Kirk told officers she had taken Xanax and snorted heroin and stopped driving because she needed to take a break. She said she then started to drive away again when she overdosed on the heroin.

Officers found a used syringe in the car.

While in the back of a police cruiser, officers said she took 2.5 Xanax bars from her pocket while cuffed and swallowed them so officers wouldn’t find them.

 

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s