One person injured in Newark apartment fire

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized following a fire at a Newark apartment building.

The fire was reported at an apartment building on the 1800 block of Stanhope Drive around 3:17pm Tuesday.

Firefighters said one unit was fully-involved when they arrived.

One person was taken to Licking Memorial Hospital with burn injuries and smoke inhalation. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Firefighters said the fire has been contained.

