One teen killed, another critically injured in Pike Co. buggy crash

PIKE COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — An 18-year-old female was killed and a 17-year-old boy was critically injured after a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy in Pike County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 6:05pm, December 3, Korie N. Swarey, 17, of Waverly, was driving a horse-drawn carriage east on S.R. 32 near Gravel Washer Road, when a Ford F550, driven by Cody T. Green, 23, of Colton, New York, struck the carriage from behind.

A passenger in the carriage, Barbara M. Swarey, 18, also of Waverly, was pronounced dead at the scene. Korie Swarey was flown by helicopter to Cabell Huntington Hospital in critical condition.

Green was not injured in the crash.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash.